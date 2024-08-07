Ticket Details Announced for Petes vs IceDogs Preseason Game in Port Hope

(Port Hope, ON) - The Peterborough Petes, the Municipality of Port Hope, and the Port Hope Panthers have officially announced ticket details for the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) preseason game between the Petes and the Niagara IceDogs on Sunday, September 1 at the Jack Burger Sports Complex. Puck drop for the game is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.

Tickets for the game range from $20-$30 (plus applicable fees) and are available online. All tickets sold online are reserved seating and are available while supplies last. A limited number of standing room tickets will be available at the door on gameday, with doors opening at 1:00 p.m. The game will also feature a 50/50 draw, as well as other fundraising opportunities.

This is one of three Petes preseason games being played at local arenas. Peterborough's full 2024 preseason schedule can be found below:

Sunday, September 1 - Niagara @ Peterborough - 2:05 p.m. (Jack Burger Sports Complex - Port Hope)

Friday, September 6 - Peterborough @ Guelph - 7:07 p.m.

Sunday, September 8 - Sudbury @ Peterborough - 3:05 p.m. (Asphodel-Norwood Community Centre - Norwood)

Friday, September 20 - Peterborough @ Kingston - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday September 21 - Guelph @ Peterborough - 7:05 p.m. (Cavan Monaghan Community Centre - Millbrook)

Ticket details for the game in Norwood can be found. Millbrook ticket details will be announced in the coming weeks.

The only way to guarantee tickets to the home opener is by purchasing a season ticket package, available only while supplies last. Season tickets start at just $353 for the entire 34 game home schedule, and include thousands of dollars in benefits and incentives. Interested parties can contact Petes Coordinator of Season Ticket Sales and Service, Tyler Hall or by calling (705) 743-3681 ext. 209.

Fans are encouraged to keep an eye on the Petes Social Media and Website for season updates in the coming months, including single game ticket sales, flex pack sales, and other promotions.

