Hounds Hire Daniel Nikandrov as Assistant Coach

August 7, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

SAULT STE. MARIE, ON - Soo Greyhounds General Manager Kyle Raftis made an addition to the team's Hockey Operations today, in advance of the 2024-25 Ontario Hockey League season.

Daniel Nikandrov has been hired to join the coaching staff of the Program as an Assistant Coach.

"Daniel's coaching career has seen remarkable growth, and it seems he is only beginning his journey. We are fortunate to have the opportunity to welcome him to the Soo. We are confident that he will be a tremendous asset to our staff and a great resource for our players" started GM Raftis.

"His thorough attention to detail, along with his dedication to the development of players' skills both on and off the ice will greatly enhance our team and the program overall" he added before ending with,

"We look forward to Daniel joining our staff and working together as we gear up for the upcoming training camp."

The 29-year old Nikandrov joins the Hounds after spending the 2023-24 season as an Assistant Coach with St. Francis Xavier University.

Prior to his time out east his further experience includes as Head Coach of the Don Mills Flyers (2020-2023), Video Coach with the Barrie Colts (2021-22) and Assistant Coach with the York University Lions (2019-2022).

Since 2019, Daniel has also excelled in player development as the Lead Instructor with Direction Hockey.

As a player, he played four seasons (2012-13 to 2015-16) primarily with the Sarnia Sting where he was both an Assistant Captain and Captain with the club.

He ended his Major Junior career with the Peterborough Petes.

Post-OHL Nikandrov attended York University while combining athletics and Academics and received his BA Honours degree (Business & Society, Global Economy, Law & Governance.

"I'm thrilled to join the Soo Greyhounds organization. It's a privilege to join a storied group with a clear purpose and high expectations. I am looking forward to working with Kyle, John, Brendan, the rest of the Greyhounds staff, players, and the Sault Ste. Marie community" started Nikandrov.

He added, "As I depart StFX I am sending a special thank you to the Antigonish community who have welcomed my family and I over the past year."

Nikandrov will join Head Coach John Dean and fellow Assistant Brendan Taylor on the bench this coming season.

