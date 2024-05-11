Bounce Back Performance Nets Tourists a Win

WINSTON-SALEM- The Asheville Tourists used a four-hit night from Luis Baez and excellent pitching to defeat the Winston-Salem Dash 6-4 on Saturday night. The victory snapped a three-game skid and keeps a road series split in play.

One of Baez's four hits was a leadoff double in the top of the fourth inning. Baez came in to score the game's initial run two batters later when Austin Deming singled into right-centerfield. The Tourists tacked on two more runs in the fifth. Logan Cerny raced home from third on a wild pitch and Garret Guillemette crossed the plate on Baez's second double of the contest.

Winston-Salem responded with two runs in the bottom of the fifth and two more in the sixth. Asheville did not trail long. In the seventh, the Tourists recaptured the lead on a Baez RBI single and a bases loaded walk. Baez added another RBI single in the eighth.

Nic Swanson and Joey Mancini combined to pitch 8.2 innings. The duo allowed only two earned runs and struck out ten. Mancini moved his record to 3-0 on the year. Kelly Austin made his Asheville debut and retired the lone Dash hitter he faced. The series finale is scheduled for 2:00pm ET on Sunday.

