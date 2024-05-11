Hot Rods Game Notes

May 11, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Securing the Series.... The Hot Rods locked up another series win with their 4-3, comeback victory on Friday. Greensboro scored the first three runs of the game off starter Trevor Martin. Bowling Green jumpstarted their offense in the bottom of the seventh on a two-run homer off the bat of Jhon Diaz. In the bottom of the eight, Xavier Isaac and Brayden Taylor worked back-to-back walks, while Kamren James was hit by a pitch, loading the bases. Brock Jones and Hunter Haas logged sacrifice fly outs, leading to a 4-3 win.

Comeback Kings.... Over the previous two games, the Hot Rods have mounted comeback victories against the Grasshoppers. In the second game of Thursday's doubleheader, Xavier Isaac blasted a go-ahead, two-run homer to give the Hot Rods an 8-7 win. On Friday, Bowling Green used a two-run blast from Jhon Diaz, as well as sacrifice flies from Brock Jones and Hunter Haas for a 4-3 come from behind victory.

SAL Standings.... With their win on Friday, Bowling Green and Rome are tied at the top of the South Division standings. The Hot Rods have the longest winning streak in the South Division, while Rome is currently 2-2 against the Brooklyn Cyclones this week. Greensboro entered the week at the top of the North Division, but after losing the first four in Bowling Green and the Jersey Shore BlueClaws on a nine-game winning streak, they have fallen to fourth in the North.

Cooking Up at Home.... RHP Alex Cook is making his first start at home since April 18. He holds a 3.00 ERA over his first 9.0 innings at Bowling Green Ballpark. He has also been solid on the road, racking up 14 strikeouts over 20.1 innings with a 1.33 ERA.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.