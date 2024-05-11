Fausnaught Sharp as Claws Win 10th Straight, 4-1 on Saturday

May 11, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Braeden Fausnaught gave up one run over six innings, striking out seven, as the BlueClaws broke open a 1-1 game with three in the sixth and they topped Wilmington 4-1 on Saturday at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The BlueClaws (19-13) have won 10 straight games (the last five games against Bowling Green and the first five against Wilmington) extending their own team record win streak set last night when they won their ninth straight game. Wilmington fell to 15-15 with the loss.

Fausnaught improved to 4-0 with the win and has a 1.38 ERA on the season.

The BlueClaws got on the board in the second inning when Zach Arnold walked with the bases loaded. He brought in Leandro Pineda, who had singled on the first pitch of the inning to extend his hitting streak to 12 games.

Wilmington then tied the game in the top of the third inning on a SAC fly from Kevin Made.

Jersey Shore scored three times in the sixth to take the lead. Felix Reyes' RBI single made it 2-1 before the BlueClaws added SAC flies from both Andrick Nava and Zach Arnold.

Jack Dallas threw two scoreless innings and Daniel Harper got the last three outs for his fourth save of the year.

Erick Brito, Pineda, and Cade Fergus had two hits for the BlueClaws.

The BlueClaws and Blue Rocks finish their series on Sunday at 1:05 pm. RHP Starlyn Castillo starts for Jersey Shore.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.