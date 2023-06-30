Boulders Walk-Off in Extra Innings Again, 11-10

POMONA, NY - Just call them the comeback kids.

For the second time in three games, the New York Boulders won in walk-off fashion against the Washington Wild Things. Gabriel Garcia delivered the game-winning blow Thursday night, ripping an RBI single to left field in the bottom of the 10th inning to secure an 11-10 victory at Clover Stadium in front of nearly 4,700 fans.

New York was anchored by red-hot slugger Matt McDermott, who went 4 for 4 with two homers - including a game-tying grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning. The Boulders were down to their final out before McDermott's big blast. McDermott, who finished with five RBI and three runs scored, is now batting .542 (13 for 24) over his last six games.

In a complete team effort, eight Boulders hit safely in the game and six players drove in runs. Giovanni Garbella drove in a pair of runs and scored two of his own, while Garcia, Tucker Nathans, Thomas Walraven, David Vinsky, and Joe DeLuca each drove in one run.

New York (23-17) will hit the road for a three-game series against the Lake Erie Crushers, which begins Friday at 7:05 p.m. The Boulders are slated to return home Monday, when they will host the Ottawa Titans for a three-game series over the Fourth of the July holiday.

The Boulders have a plethora of activities planned to celebrate America's birthday, capped by two spectacular fireworks shows. For information on Boulders tickets, value packs and more, visit the Boulders' official website at www.nyboulders.com.

