ThunderBolts Pound Florence in Opener

June 30, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







CRESTWOOD, IL - The ThunderBolts reached a new season-high hit total of 16 in a 12-4 win against the Florence Y'alls at Ozinga Field on Friday night.

The Bolts (18-25) got off to a hot start as Peyton Isaacson singled to put them up 1-0 in the bottom of the first. The Y'alls (21-22) quickly responded in the top of the second with a home run from Zade Richardson.

Windy City got the bats going again in the bottom of the second, as Jonathan Waite and Dan Robinson hit back-to-back singles. Troy Viola hit a bases clearing triple to right field to put the Bolts up 3-1. After the triple, Will Riley knocked in Viola ending the inning at 4-1.

The hot bats did not end there as the ThunderBolts continued to slug away in the bottom of the third inning. Micah Yonamine hit a ground-rule RBI double, and Waite chipped in with a two-RBI single putting the Bolts ahead 7-1.

The Y'alls were unable to put a second run on the board until the top of the fifth with a Ray Zuberer III RBI single, making it 7-2.

In the bottom of the seventh, Viola started things off with a single and Riley proceeded to walk. Jake Boone was able to bring Viola home with a single through the right side putting the score at 9-2.

The ThunderBolts topped things off as they came out slugging in the bottom of the eighth with a Junior Martina double that was followed by back-to-back home runs from Isaacson and Micah Yonamine for a final score of 12-4.

Taylor Sugg (3-2) received the win going six innings giving up only two runs and ending with five strikeouts. Evan Brabrand (2-5) took the loss, giving up 11 hits and eight runs.

The series will continue Saturday night at Ozinga Field as Kenny Mathews (0-4, 6.39) will pitch for the ThunderBolts against Nate Florence (4-1, 1.46). It's Jimmy Buffett Night at Ozinga Field featuring a pregame concert from Todd Donnelly. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m. CT and fans not in attendance can find the broadcast through wcthunderbolts.com.

