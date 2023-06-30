Friday Game vs Trois-Rivieres Postponed

June 30, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Gateway Grizzlies News Release







Sauget, IL - Due to lighting concerns following a brief power outage during a storm on Friday night that arrived just prior to first pitch, the Gateway Grizzlies announce that their game against the Trois-Rivieres Aigles has been postponed.

The contest will be made up as part of a doubleheader this Sunday, July 2, beginning at 3:00 p.m. CT. For further information, contact the Grizzlies at (618) 337-3000, or check the Grizzlies' official social media pages (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram).

The Grizzlies and Aigles are scheduled to begin their series with a single, nine-inning contest on Saturday, July 1, at 6:45 p.m. CT.

