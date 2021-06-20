Boulders Take Slugfest over Jackals in Record-Tying Day with Bats

Rockland County, NY - The New York Boulders mashed out 21 hits, including four home runs, and won a wild slugfest, 18-10, over the New Jersey Jackals in a Frontier League game on Sunday at Palisades Credit Union Park.

The 21 hits tied a New York single game team record.

Tucker Nathans hit a pair of home runs for New York, while Zach Kirtley and Ray Hernandez hit one apiece.

Nathans ended the day with five RBIs, while Kirtley knocked in four runs and Hernandez three.

Russ Olive hit a solo home run in the eighth inning for New Jersey, his fourth of the season.

New York took the lead with a six-run sixth inning that staked the home team to a 10-4 lead. The offensive explosion featured RBI singles from Kirtley, Nathans and Kevonte Mitchell and a three-run home run by Hernandez, his fifth of the year.

Mitchell had five hits, tying a Boulders' team record. Nathans had four hits in the win, while Kirtley had three.

New Jersey got right back in the game, though, with a five-run seventh that got the Jackals within a run at 10-9. Todd Isaacs had a two-run single in the rally, which was capped off by Demetrius Moorer's three-run home run, his first of the year.

The RBIs were the third and fourth of the afternoon for Isaacs.

However, the Boulders answered with six more runs in their half of the seventh to extend their lead to 16-9. In the inning, New York received a two-run single by Kirtley, a two-RBI double from Gian Martellini and a two-run homer from Nathans, his second of the afternoon and third of the year.

The Boulders rebounded from a three-run deficit to grab a 4-3 lead after five frames, Trailing 3-2 entering the bottom of the fifth, Kirtley drew a one-out walk from New Jersey starter Spencer Hereford. Nathans followed with a two-run home run to right-center - Nathans' second homer of the year.

The Jackals leveled the scoreboard in the top of the sixth, however. With two outs, Moorer singled off New York reliever Zach Schneider and stole second before Chris Carpio doubled down the third base line to even things at 4-4

The Jackals jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first - all the runs against Boulders' starter Brandon Bingel unearned after a lead-off error by third baseman Nathans. New Jersey got their runs on a sacrifice fly by Stanley Espinal and a two-run single from Isaacs.

New York got one run back in the home half of the first on Kirtley's fourth home run of the season.

The Boulders cut their deficit to 3-2 with a run in the bottom of the fourth. Mitchell led off with a single and stole second. Two outs later, Jackals' right fielder Russ Olive lost Zach Penprase's pop fly in the sun, the ball falling in for a single that plated Mitchell.

James Mulry got the win in relief for the Boulders, who used seven pitchers in the victory. Hereford was tagged with the loss.

