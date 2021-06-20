Otters Sweep 'Bolts and Win Seventh Straight

June 20, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters picked up their seventh win in a row and their second consecutive sweep Sunday, defeating the Windy City ThunderBolts 8-6 at Bosse Field.

The scoring started in the bottom of the second inning, as Evansville received offense from the bottom of the lineup in the form of a two-RBI hit from Andrew Penner.

The Otters added another pair of runs in the bottom of the third on an RBI hit by J.R. Davis and a sac fly off the bat of Riley Krane.

Windy City's offense came alive to answer Evansville's early offense.

The ThunderBolts scored three unanswered runs between the fourth and fifth innings, including two singles and a home run.

The Otters countered right back in the bottom of the fifth, receiving two more RBIs by Andrew Penner and a solo home run to centerfield by Justin Felix.

Evansville starter Polo Portela had an 8-3 lead heading into the sixth, in which he pitched a scoreless frame.

Portela earned his second win, going six innings deep and allowing three runs with three strikeouts.

Evansville's Samson Abernathy and Taylor Wright locked down the seventh and eighth.

Windy City would show a little fight in the ninth inning, scoring three runs, but Otters reliever Logan Sawyer held firm on the mound to finish out the win 8-6.

The ThunderBolts' Kenny Mathews received the loss, allowing eight runs - two earned - on 11 hits in five innings.

The Otters will carry their seven-game win streak on the road this week to Joliet, Ill. to take on the Slammers. First pitch for the series opener Tuesday is at 7:05 p.m. from DuPage Medical Group Field.

Broadcast coverage of the Otters on the road can be heard on the Otters Digital Network on the Evansville Otters' YouTube channel. Play-by-play voice Ryan Brown will be on the call.

Evansville will return home Tuesday, June 29 at 6:35 p.m. for Taco Tuesday, featuring tacos, nachos, discounted Modelo and Corona, and frozen margaritas.

Tickets for Otters home games can be purchased online at evansvilleotters.com, by calling (812) 435-8686, or stopping by the Bosse Field box office.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.