Crushers Take Series Behind Five-Run Seventh Inning

June 20, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, PA - The Wild Things dropped the last game of the series to the Lake Erie Crushers by a final score of 6-4. The comeback effort of the club fell a bit short as the Wild Things brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth but couldn't claw all the way back.

The Crushers got on the board early in the first inning. Steven Kraft hit a leadoff triple to center putting him in scoring position with no outs. Isaac Bernard would come up to the plate and single him home giving the Crushers an early 1-0 lead.

The Wild Things would get on the board in the third inning. Nick Ward hit a sacrifice fly to center that would score Brian Sharp and would tie the game up at one a piece. In that same inning, Grant Heyman would hit an infield single scoring Connor Perry and giving the Wild Things a 2-1 lead.

The game would remain tied until the seventh inning. The Crushers would go on to score five runs off of a double, a throwing error, and a three-run home run hit by Zack Gray.

Kevin McNorton suffered the loss to fall to 2-3 as he gave up four runs over six innings and change, despite having a string of 17 batters retired consecutively.

Also in the loss, Ben Vicini, a West Shamokin grad and Seton Hill University product, pitched two clean, 1-2-3 innings with three strikeouts in his professional debut.

In the ninth inning the Wild Things would score two more runs off a two-run double by Perry but would ultimately fall short in their comeback.

Washington will return to action Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. They will be facing the Florence Y'alls. Gates open at 6 p.m. You can get tickets at wildthingstickets.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.