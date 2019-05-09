Boulders Set for Annual Exhibition Game

May 9, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - Rockland Boulders News Release





Rockland County, NY - The Rockland Boulders will host the NYPD Finest baseball team for their annual exhibition game on Saturday, May 11th , at Palisades Credit Union Park, and this year's free-admission contest will take on special meaning.

Under the guidance of Jose Vasquez, the NYPD team has amassed a formidable record in recent years, but the retired veteran of the department's Bus Unit has had to stare down an even bigger challenge, having battled prostate cancer.

As such, both squads, in conjunction with Good Samaritan Hospital, have agreed that proceeds from the game would be donated to FANS4theCURE, with free prostate cancer screenings being provided. Gates will open at 4:30 pm with live music on the concourse and this season's clash will take place at 6:30 pm, with postgame fireworks to follow.

While admission to the game is free, the Boulders will donate the proceeds of the evening's 50/50 drawing to FANS4theCURE, an organization dedicated to working with the medical, sports and entertainment communities to promote the early detection and treatment of prostate cancer, and to promote prostate cancer research.

Saturday's game will also be of great importance to Boulders players looking to make the Opening Day roster, as this is one of the team's final showcases before Rockland hosts the Sussex County Miners on Thursday, August 16.

With a Million Rea$on$ Why it's an All-Star Summer at Palisades Credit Union Park, tickets are on sale now at our box office, online at rocklandboulders.com, or for more information, contact our offices at 845-364-0009. The Boulders will also host the All-Star Game between the Can-Am and Frontier Leagues, with the Home Run Derby to take place on Tuesday, July 9, and the All-Star Game the following night.

