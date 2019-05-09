Today's Ottawa Champions Exhibition Game against the Black Sox to Start at Noon Instead of 1 p.m.

OTTAWA - Today's Ottawa Champions exhibition game against the New York/New Jersey Black Sox has been moved to noon instead of 1 p.m. due to impending inclement weather.

For more information please contact kyoung@ottawachampions.com or call 613-745-2255, ext 231.

