Champions Open Pre-Season with 12-1 Win over Black Sox

May 9, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am)





OTTAWA - The Ottawa Champions kicked off their 2019 pre-season schedule at Ottawa's RCGT Park with a 12-1 win over the New York Black Sox. The Black Sox, a traveling professional independent baseball team, meet the Champions in the second game of their exhibition series Friday at 11 a.m., a special school day game.

The Champions pounded out 19 hits, scoring four runs in the second inning, one in the bottom of the third, five more in the fourth and two in the bottom of seventh.

Ottawa's hit parade was led by second baseman Maikol Gonzalez who punched out four hits, one RBI and scored two runs. Vinny Guglietti added three hits, Jordan Cailliouet and Leonardo Reginatto, who has four years of Triple A baseball experience, both chipped in with two hits each.

Sunday, the Champions travel to Coaticook for a pre-season game against the Québec Capitales with the first pitch scheduled at 3:05 p.m. Then on Tuedsay, the team travels to Trois-Rivières to face the Aigles at 1:05 p.m. On Wednesday, the Aigles visit RCGT Park to finish off the Champions pre-season schedule.

The Champions open their 2019 season with a four-game series against the New Jersey Jackals starting Fri., May 17 at RCGT Park. The season-opening series continues Sat., May 18 when the Champions will honour victims and volunteers who were affected by recent flooding in the Ottawa-Gatineau area. Saturday also marks the team's first fireworks night of the 2019 season. Opening weekend caps off with two afternoon games on Sun. May 19 and Mon. May 20. First pitch for each game is 1:35 p.m.

