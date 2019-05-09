Champions Teaming up to Celebrate the Power of Community

May 9, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - Ottawa Champions News Release





OTTAWA - The Ottawa Champions will open their 2019 Can-AM season with a winning proposition for those affected by the devastating spring flooding of recent weeks.

Ottawa Special Events (OSE), an award-winning event rental and production company based in the Capital, has acquired 5,000 tickets for the Champions' game on Sat. May 18, 2019 against the New Jersey Jackals.

OSE are making these tickets complimentary to flooding victims and volunteers on their website: www.ottawaspecialevents.com.

"It's a chance for us to do something to give people a break from everything they've endured for the last few weeks," says Michael Wood, OSE's founding partner. "We are a community-driven company, and instead of standing by and feeling helpless in the face of so much loss and hardship, we wanted to do something to show our solidarity with flooding victims and appreciation for the thousands of volunteers who pitched in to help."

"We've seen so many images and heard so many emotional stories in recent weeks, people's resilience has been inspiring," says Miles Wolff, Champions' owner. "We're so pleased to be offer folks the chance to take a break from it all and spend a night with their family at the ball park."

People affected by spring flooding along both sides the Ottawa River can download vouchers at the OSE website and redeem them at the Champions' office at RCGT Park on game night. A pre-game ceremony will pay tribute to flooding victims and volunteers.

Proceeds from 50/50 ticket sales will benefit the Canadian Red Cross.

Ticket holders will also be treated to post-game fireworks and, because it's Jewel 98.5 Ladies' Night, women in attendance will be able to take part in the post-game Diamond Dig. It's a chance to win jewelry from Alyea's Jewellers.

