Boulders Ride Big Eighth Inning to Win over Boomers

Rockland County, NY - The New York Boulders broke through for seven runs in the eighth inning and defeated the visiting Schaumburg Boomers, 9-2, on Wednesday night at Clover Stadium in Pomona.

Tied at 2-2 in the bottom of the eighth, the Boulders parlayed six walks and three singles into those seven runs. Tucker Nathans and Gabriel Garcia walks were followed by a David Vinsky single that loaded the bases. Gian Martellini's sacrifice fly then gave New York a 3-2 advantage.

Max Smith walked to reload the bases and brought an end to Schaumburg reliever Juan Pichardo's night - the lefty going 1/3 of an inning and issuing three walks. He would end the night charged with four runs.

Schaumburg's Thomas Hart struck out Gerson Molina for the inning's second out before Giovanni Garbella walked to force in the second run of the inning.

Chris Kwitzer walked to force in Vinsky before Nathans and Jake MacKenzie each lined two-run singles to bring the score to 9-2.

Dan Wirchansky started for the Boulders and gave New York a quality start, going seven innings and allowing only one run on four hits, while walking one and striking out 10. He did not recieve the decision.

Matt Leon followed Wirchansky to the hill and surrendered a home run to right center by Braxton Davidson, his second in as many nights and his second of the season, that knotted the game at 2-2 in the top of the eighth.

The Boomers had taken a 1-0 lead on a Clint Hardy RBI double in the top of the third; but that run was matched in the bottom of the inning by a solo home run by Nathans, his second of the season.

New York then grabbed a 2-1 lead in the home half of the sixth inning on an RBI double by Max Smith with two outs that scored Martellini, who had doubled a batter earlier.

Leon picked up the win for New York, improving to 3-0 on the season. He has recorded the victory in each of the Boulders' wins this year.

Pichardo took the loss. It was his first decision of the year.

Jumpei Akanuma started for Schaumburg and went five innings, allowing one run on four hits. He walked two and struck out five.

Nathans ended the night with two hits and three RBI for New York, while MacKenzie had two hits and knocked in two. Smith and Vinsky each had a pair of hits for the Boulders, who had 10 hits in the game.

