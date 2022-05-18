Westcott Dazzles as Titans Even Series with ThunderBolts

May 18, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - Ottawa Titans News Release







Crestwood, IL - The Ottawa Titans scored early and often to even their series with a 7-1 win over the Windy City ThunderBolts on Wednesday afternoon.

Will Zimmerman led off the ballgame with a triple to left-centre off ThunderBolts starter Tyler Thornton. The Titans' centre fielder stood 90 feet away for AJ Wright, who singled up the middle to get the visitors on the board early.

Later in the first, Clay Fisher doubled to the wall in right-centre, plating the second Titans run.

The Titans continued the pressure in the second, pushing across two more as Rodrigo Orozco and AJ Wright drove in a pair.

Zac Westcott took to the hill against his former club and was spectacular. Over seven innings, the righty gave up a run on three hits, striking out five.

Mitsuki Fukuda and Will Zimmerman drove in two more for the Titans in the sixth. Fukuda also picked up his first professional hit, with a two-out single to right in the eighth.

Neil Lang took over for Westcott in the eighth, pitching two shutout innings, and striking out five of the eight hitters he faced.

The Titans finish their three-game series with the Windy City ThunderBolts on Thursday with left-hander Tyler Jandron taking the bump. First pitch is scheduled for 10:35 a.m. local time.

The Ottawa Titans open the home portion of the 2022 season on Tuesday, May 24 versus the Evansville Otters at Ottawa Stadium. First pitch for the inaugural home opener is at 6:30 p.m.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2022 season tickets, group outings, and 8-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.