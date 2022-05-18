Grizzlies Drop Middle Game to Trois-Rivieres

Sauget, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies suffered their first loss of 2022, as they fell 6-4 to the Trois-Rivières Aigles on Wednesday night at GCS Credit Union Ballpark in their bid to start the season 5-0 for the first time in team history.

Gateway fell behind right away in the contest In the top of the first inning, after L.P. Pelletier singled, and stole second base, he advanced to third on an error, and Raphael Gladu hit an RBI single to give the visitors a 1-0 lead. Three innings later, Trois-Rivières got four runs in the top of the fourth inning thanks to a two-run home run by Elliott Curtis and a two-run double by Pelletier to make it a 5-0 Aigles lead.

The Grizzlies answered back in the bottom of the frame. Jose Rosario led off with a single and Clint Freeman drove Rosario in on a two-run home run to make it 5-2. After a scoreless fifth inning, both teams traded runs in the sixth inning, making the score 6-3.

That score would remain into the bottom of the ninth inning, when with one out, Abdiel Diaz mashed a solo home run to right field to make it 6-4. But that was the closest the Grizzlies would get, as Trois-Rivières evened the series at one game apiece.

Offensively, Freeman continued his hot hitting after going 2-for-4 with a home run, a single and a run scored with two RBIs. Rosario also went 2-for-4 with a run scored. On the mound, the Gateway bullpen of Taylor Sugg, Colton Easterwood, Carson Cupo and John Murphy pitched four and two-thirds innings and surrendered only one unearned run while recording three strikeouts in the defeat.

The Grizzlies will finish the series and the homestand against the Trois-Rivières Aigles on Thursday, May 19 at 10:05 a.m. in a rubber game at GCS Credit Union Ballpark. Brendan Feldmann will start on the mound for Gateway against Austin Henrich of Trois-Rivières.

