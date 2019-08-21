Boulders Hold off Late Rally by Jackals to Take Home Win

Rockland scored a pair of runs in the seventh inning to grab an 8-4 lead and would have to hold off a late push by New Jersey to win, 8-7.

The Boulders collected 13 hits as a team and was led by RF Collin Ferguson who went 3-for-5 with a triple, a run scored and two RBIs. Rockland 1B Matt Oberste had a three-hit game, including two doubles, along with two RBIs while 3B Marcos Almonte scored two runs in a 2-for-4 night. Center fielder Chase Harris also helped the Boulders offense by chipping in a pair of base hits in four at-bats.

Rockland starting pitcher Jake Zokan tossed five innings of work and picked-up the victory. The southpaw allowed two earned runs on six hits and fanned five batters. Zokan evened his record at 4-4 on the year with the win.

For the Jackals in the loss, SS Santiago Chirino had a 3-for-5 outing with a run scored and three RBIs.

