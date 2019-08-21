NJ Jackals & Rolling Thunder Inc to Hold POW/MIA Chair of Honor Ceremony August 24

Little Falls, NJ - The New Jersey Jackals and Rolling Thunder®, Inc. are paying tribute to all United States Armed Forces' Prisoners of War (POWs) and Missing in Action (MIA) by hosting a special POW/MIA Chair of Honor dedication ceremony. Taking place on Saturday, August 24 at 5:30pm, the POW/MIA "Chair of Honor" is an empty seat that serves as a symbol to remind everyone to never forget servicemen who made the ultimate sacrifice and there will always symbolically be a seat at Yogi Berra Stadium for their return. The Jackals will be one of five New Jersey professional baseball teams that have a POW/MIA "Chair of Honor" along with the Camden River Sharks, Somerset Patriots, Sussex County Miners and Trenton Thunder.

"We are honored to partner with Rolling Thunder®, Inc. and host this momentous ceremony to honor our troops who gave the ultimate sacrifice, held as a POW or listed MIA whose remains have not been returned." New Jersey Jackals President Greg Lockard said. "With Yogi being a World War II Naval Veteran, I believe he would be proud to have a memorial like this that symbolizes our eternal gratitude to our soldiers' and their everlasting sacrifices for future generations."

Saturday's POW/MIA "Chair of Honor" ceremony will have a strong local dignitary presence. Little Falls will be represented by Township Council President Anthony Sgobba and Council Members Christopher Vancheri, Albert Kahwarty and Maria Cordonnier. Plus State Senator Kirstin Corrado and Passaic County Senior Services ADRC Veterans Officer John Harris will be in attendance.

The commemoration will begin with a Rolling Thunder®, Inc. bike parade around the warning track. Following the National Anthem, there will be a color guard presentation by the Marine Corps League (West Hudson Detachment). The POW/MIA Chair of Honor will be unveiled by Airman Bill Miskowitz, Vietnam era Veteran, US Navy in remembrance of Upper Montclair, NJ resident LT John Bernard Martin, US Navy (MIA, Vietnam, remains not returned). Taps will then be played by bugler John Saleeby from the Bugles Across America Organization. Elaine Martin, National Secretary for the POW/MIA Chair of Honor Committee, will speak and present a letter written by United States Senator Cory Booker recognizing the dedication. Additional remarks will be made by Little Falls Councilwoman Cordonnier. Plus a letter from State Assemblyman Christopher DePhillips will be given for the event. The ceremony will conclude with bagpipe player Andy Kerr, Navy Veteran, Vietnam performing Amazing Grace.

To date, Rolling Thunder®, Inc. has placed over 375 POW/MIA Chairs of Honor across the country in state capitols, town halls, colleges, schools and parks. In fact, Rolling Thunder®, Inc. promoted legislation to have the POW/MIA Chair of Honor placed at the U.S. Capitol, Emancipation Hall which was dedicated on November 7, 2017. Plus several Major League Baseball and other professional sports venues have a Chair of Honor including Fenway Park (Boston Red Sox), Progressive Field (Cleveland Indians) and TD Garden (Boston Celtics & Boston Bruins). Gillette Stadium (New England Patriots) was the first sports stadium with "one empty seat" on Veterans Day, 2012. Since World War II, there are over 82,000 unaccounted servicemen.

