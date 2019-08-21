Aumont and Collymore Named Pitcher and Batter of the Week

Dayton, OH - Ottawa Champions RHP Phillippe Aumont is the Can-Am League's Pitcher of The Week for the week of August 12-18, as selected by Pointstreak, the league's official statistician.

Aumont authored a historic week for the Champions. On August 18, he set the Can-Am League single-season strikeout record (131) while hurling a five-hit shutout in a 15-0 win against the Jackals including only one walk and nine strikeouts. The previous mark (130) was held by John Kelly who split the 2007 season between the Brockton Rox and the Jackals. He also threw a quality start against the Sussex County Miners although he was tagged with the loss in the 7-3 contest. Overall, the right-handed player-coach went 1-1 with a 1.80 ERA for the week and over 15 innings pitched he yielded only three earned runs on 13 hits while walking four and fanning 16.

Currently 7-4 on the season, this is the third time that the Gatineau, Quebec native has been named the Can-Am League Pitcher of the Week. He is currently tied with Sussex County Miners right-handed starter Frank Duncan for receiving this honor the most times this year. Along with leading the circuit in strikeouts (131) and ERA (2.48, minimum 10 IP), Aumont also ranks second in the league for innings pitched (104.2), complete games (5) and shutouts (2) and is tied for third in wins (7). Along with authoring a stellar year for the Champions, he pitched for Team Canada in the Pan American Games and went 2-0 and didn't allow any runs over 13 innings en route to victories against Argentina (6 IP) and Nicaragua (7 IP). A 2007 first-round draft pick of the Seattle Mariners, Aumont is pitching in his 12th season of professional baseball. He made 46 appearances in the major leagues for the Philadelphia Phillies between 2012 and 2015. In addition to pitching for the Champions in 2017, Aumont has also played in the Seattle Mariners, Toronto Blue Jays, Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox organizations.

Last week, Malik Collymore torched Can-Am League opponents by hitting .440 (11-25) with nine runs scored, two doubles, one homer, six RBIs and seven stolen bases. This torrid stretch was fueled by his posting three multi-hit games including a four-hit performance (4-6 with one RBI and one stolen base) in a 10-8 win against the Sussex County Miners and a three-hit game (3-4 with one double, one homer, two runs scored) in a 15-0 victory over the New Jersey Jackals. Plus he discombobulated the Jackals on the bases by scoring back-to-back three stolen base games.

Currently in his seventh season of professional baseball, Collymore has emerged as an electric catalyst for the Champions' offense with a .268 batting average (73-272), 49 runs scored, 10 doubles, 3 triples, 4 homers, 26 RBIs and 41 stolen bases. The 24-year-old native of Mississauga, Canada was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals out of Port Credit SS (Mississauga, ON) in the 10th round of the 2013 MLB June Amateur Draft. Along spending two and a half seasons in the Cardinals organization, he also played in the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds farm systems. The Brewers acquired him in a trade deadline deal for MLB veteran setup man Jonathan Broxton on July 31, 2015.

