Boulders Fall to Jackals in Late Rally, 8-4

The New York Boulders were unable to get the job done against the New Jersey Jackals on Saturday night, losing 8-4 in a battle that featured four lead changes.

New Jersey (25-12) ralled for five unanswered runs over the seventh and eighth innings to pull away from New York, which fell to 21-16 in the loss.

The Boulders bats, which have been hot as of late, continued to give off heat - tallying 10 hits in the loss. Matt McDermott accounted for three of those hits, giving the leadoff hitter his third consecutive multi-hit game. McDermott is batting a torrid .457 (16 for 35) over his last nine games, raising his average this season up to .336. McDermott also stole two bases, adding to his team lead with 13 for the season.

Thomas Walraven and Giovanni Garbella each hit solo home runs for New York. Tucker Nathans also drove in a run for the Boulders. New Jersey's Josh Rehwaldt extended his Frontier League home run lead with his 17th long ball of the season on a three-run shot in the fourth inning. James Nelson added a solo home run for the Jackals.

Garrett Cooper took the loss on the mound for New York, allowing six earned runs over 6 2/3 innings of work. Mitchell Senger allowed one run in 1 1/3 innings of relief. Jackals starter Nick Belzer earned the win after allowing three runs and striking out six over six innings. New Jersey got three scoreless innings in relief from Yuhi Sako, Matt Vogel, and Lance Lusk to shut down the Boulders.

New York will wrap up its two-game stint against New Jersey on Sunday at 4:35 p.m., then return home to Clover Stadium on Tuesday. For information on Boulders tickets, value packs and more, visit the Boulders' official website at www.nyboulders.com.

