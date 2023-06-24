Gateway Gets Great Start, Scores Five in First to Take Middle Game

SAUGET, Il. - A five-run first inning for the Gateway Grizzlies allowed them to jump ahead and coast to victory in the middle game of the series. The Gateway effort was aided by a strong start from righty Collin Sullivan, who earned the win and went to 5-2 on the year, in the 10-4 Grizzlies victory over Washington.

Sullivan fanned 10 Wild Things over seven shutout innings of work and allowed just three hits in that time on the hill. Tristan Peterson had two of them: a single and a double. The other belonged to Wagner Lagrange, a leadoff double in the seventh. Alec Whaley pitched a scoreless eighth before Matt Steidl made his pro debut in the ninth.

Gateway scored five in the first inning against Washington starter Trent Dewyer, who was making his pro debut. Dewyer got his first strikeout but walked three and hit a batter with four hits against him. The inning was highlighted by a three-run homer off the bat of Peter Zimmerman. The Grizzlies added one in the fourth and one in the fifth against Stephen Knapp and then three in the eighth on a Zach Racusin three-run home run. Two of those were charged to Lukas Young and one to Ray Pacella.

Washington got a run in the ninth inning on a lead-off homer by Peterson, his second in as many days and sixth of the season. Then the Wild Things loaded the bases with one out against Steidl. Tommy Caufield knocked in a second run with a single through the right side. JC Santini was hit by a pitch with the bases full to make it 10-3. Steidl left at that point and Nate Garkow came in for Gateway and finished it out around a sac fly by Jack Cone.

The series finale is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. CT tomorrow in Sauget at Grizzlies Ballpark.

