Boulders Dropped by Ottawa, 3-1

August 28, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - Rockland Boulders News Release





Just one day after clinching a berth in the Can-Am League playoffs for the sixth straight season, the Rockland Boulders came out flat in absorbing a 3-1 loss to the Ottawa Champions at RCGT Park.

JD Busfield battled through five solid innings, allowing only single runs in the second and third innings but that was enough as Rockland's offense struggled. Marcos Almonte's fifth-inninng RBI single got the visitors on the board, but that was as close as they were to come.

The three-game series concludes in Ottawa on Thursday night before the Boulders roll home for their final set of the regular season. Rockland hosts the Sussex County Miners for a four-game Labor Day weekend split set, with games at Palisades Credit Union Park on Friday and Sunday, and shifting to Sussex on Saturday and Monday.

Rockland's opponents for their first round best-of-5 series have not yet been determined, but the Boulders will host Games 1 and 2 at Palisades Credit Union Park on Wednesday, September 4 and Friday, September 5. Tickets are on sale now.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian American League message board...





Canadian American League Stories from August 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.