Portelli Extends Hit Streak to Seven Games as Champions Beat Boulders 3-1

August 28, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am)





OTTAWA - Brian Portelli and Stephen Octave both went 2-for-4 with an RBI as the Ottawa Champions beat the Rockland Boulders 3-1 on Wednesday.

Portelli, who is on a seven-game hitting streak, drove in Leonardo Reginatto for the insurance run in the eighth for his 47^th RBI of the season.

"I was seeing the ball good," said Portelli. "I did a little extra work with Adron (Chambers) before the game and we worked on a couple things that really helped out. I've been a little more patient and getting my pitch instead of swinging at theirs."

Champions manager Sébastien Boucher was happy to see Portelli heating up towards the end of the season.

"He's had some ups and downs this season," said Boucher, "so if he can finish on an up it's a good feeling building up for next season."

On the mound, Zac Westcott struck out eight batters over seven innings with just one walk and no earned runs. Westcott was signed mid-season and has been lights out for the Champions since coming aboard.

"He's one of the better pickups we had during the season," said Boucher. "I know he didn't have the wins that he should have, but he's a guy that goes up on the mound and works fast, works hard and he always gives us a chance to stay in the ball game."

"He really limits the damage when he's in trouble and it's nice for us to actually show up and give him some support too."

In an interesting twist, Champions ace Phillippe Aumont filled in as the designated hitter, going 0-for-3 and striking out twice. He did manage to put a ball into play and came close to beating the throw.

The Champions and Boulders wrap up the three-game series on Thursday at RCGT Park at 7:05 p.m. Dakota Freese gets the start on the bump for Ottawa.

