Sussex County Wins Game One, 5-2

Sussex County scored four runs in the third inning to take a 4-0 lead and would go on from there to down New Jersey by the final of 5-2. With the win, the Miners have now won four straight and lead the Can-Am League by four games over Trois-Rivieres with six games to play.

First baseman Audy Ciriaco led all hitters for Sussex County going 1-for-2 with two walks, two runs scored and two RBIs. Miners RF Jordan Scott and DH C.J. Retherford each collected a pair of hits in four at-bats while 2B Trey Hair and LF Jose Brizuela both contributed a hit and drove in a run. In total, Sussex County had seven hits on the night.

Miners starting pitcher Tom Burns gave up an earned run over seven innings of work and notched the win. The 25-year-old allowed two walks and eight hits while fanning two batters. Burns improved his mark to 8-1 on the year with the victory.

Third baseman Conrad Gregor had a 1-for-2 night with two walks and a run scored in the loss for the Jackals.

