Can-Am League Game Recaps

Sussex County 9, New Jersey 3 - Box Score

Sussex County starting pitcher Frank Duncan tossed his league record eighth complete game of the season as the Miners downed New Jersey by a final of 9-3.

Duncan had another solid outing for the Miners as he allowed two earned runs on six hits with a pair of walks and five strikeouts. The righty collected the win and is now 10-6 on the season. Duncan is currently first in the Can-Am in complete games (8), innings pitched (132.2) and shutouts (3) and tied for first in wins (10).

Offensively for Sussex County, 2B Trey Hair led the way going 1-for-3 with two runs scored, two stolen bases and two RBIs. Miners 3B Audy Ciriaco had a hit in three at-bats along with three runs scored while LF Jordan Scott scored twice and walked three times. Sussex County had seven hits in the game.

Third baseman Conrad Gregor had a two-hit game with two RBIs in the loss for the Jackals.

Trois-Rivieres 10, Quebec 3 (7 Innings) - Box Score

Trois-Rivieres rolled out to a 5-0 lead after 3 ½ innings of play and would cruise from there to a 10-3 win over Quebec. This game was shortened to seven innings due to rain.

The Aigles pounded out 12 hits in the contest with four batters having multi-hit games. Trois-Rivieres RF Raphael Gladu led the way at the plate going 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBIs. Aigles CF Michael Suchy had a double in four at-bats along with a pair of RBIs while 3B Taylor Brennan, C Anthony Hermelyn and DH Levon Washington each picked-up two hits, including a home run, and two runs scored.

Trois-Rivieres starting pitcher Domenic Mazza allowed an earned run over five innings of work and claimed the victory. The lefty gave up a walk and five hits while fanning four batters. With the win, Mazza improved his record to 5-2 on the year.

For the Capitales in the loss, CF David Salgueiro had a 2-for-3 outing with a run scored.

Ottawa 3, Rockland 1 - Box Score

Ottawa collected a run in both the second and third innings to take an early 2-0 lead and they would go from there to beat Rockland, 3-1.

Champions starter Zachary Westcott threw seven solid innings and earned his second win of the season. Westcott gave up an unearned run on six hits and struck out seven batters. Ottawa closer Austin Glorius allowed a hit and a walk in the ninth inning but held on for his 10th save of the year.

Offensively for Ottawa, LF Steve Brown went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI while 1B Brian Portelli and C Stephen Octave each had a pair of hits in four at-bats and a run batted in. Champions leadoff hitter Malik Collymore stole his 48th base of the season and is now three away from tying the league record for most stolen bases in a season.

For the Boulders, LF Marcos Almonte had a 3-for-5 night and drove in the team's only run of the game.

