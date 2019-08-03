Boulders Beaten in 10

The Rockland Boulders (33-36) fell to the Quebec Capitales (26-42) 2-1 in 10 innings. The two teams have now split the first two games of this weekend series after Rockland picked up a 4-1 win last night.

The Boulders grabbed a 1-0 lead in the third inning on an RBI single from Richie Fecteau. Starter J.D. Busfield made that lead stand up, tossing six shutout innings and striking out five, but Quebec tied it in the eighth when Jesse Hodges doubled in a run. Hodges struck again for Quebec in the tenth, doubling in the winning run against Zach Jemiola.

The Boulders and Capitales will look to secure the rubber game of this three game set tomorrow afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 pm at Stade Canac.

