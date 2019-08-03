Butler Tosses Seven Strong Innings to Extend Winning Streak to Four

New Jersey jumped out to a 5-0 lead after two innings of play and would coast from there to beat Ottawa by the final of 9-3. The win by the Jackals was their fourth straight.

There were 11 hits collected by New Jersey in the contest with SS Santiago Chirino leading the way going for 3-for-4 with a triple, three runs scored and two RBIs. Jackals C Jason Agresti plated a pair of runs in a 3-for-4 night while 3B Conrad Gregor and CF David Harris each collected a hit and two RBIs.

New Jersey starting pitcher Brendan Butler allowed one earned run over seven innings of work and earned the victory. The righty allowed three hits and four walks to go along with seven punchouts. With the win, Butler improved his mark to 4-2 on the season.

Catcher Andy Mocahbee had a 1-for-2 night with two runs scored in the loss for the Champions.

