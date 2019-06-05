Boulders Battle to Beat Sussex in 10 Innings, 7-6

June 5, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - Rockland Boulders News Release





Adam Ehrlich's game-winning RBI single in the 10th inning lifted the Rockland Boulders to a 7-6 win in 10 innings against the Sussex County Miners on Wednesday afternoon. The Boulders have now won five of their past six games to move into a tie for second place in the Can-Am League standings.

Miners catcher Andy Paz delivered a three-run homer to right field to put Sussex County on top 3-1 in the fourth, but Collin Ferguson and Grant Heyman hit back-to-back home runs in the seventh to lift the Boulders to a 6-4 lead.

Sussex rallied to tie as Paz hit his second of the day, a two-run shot, sending the game to extra innings at 6-6. Rockland held the visitors off the board in the tenth before Collin Ferguson slid in safely on Ehrlich's ground single to cap the Boulders' first walk-off win of the season. Robbie Gordon picked up the relief win, with Ryan Newell taking the loss.

Rockland looks to take two out of three from Sussex County on Thursday night. First pitch between the Boulders and Miners at Palisades Credit Union Park is set for 7:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian American League message board...





Canadian American League Stories from June 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.