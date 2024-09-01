Bouda Equalizes For San Jose But Loons Edge Quakes In Second Half

September 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes fell to Minnesota United FC 2-1 on Saturday night at PayPal Park in front of 15,122 fans.

The visitors got on the board in the ninth minute when Robin Lod controlled a loose ball and found Bongokuhle Hlongwane on a diagonal run for the one-timed finish. But the Earthquakes would answer in the 33rd minute when Amahl Pellegrino headed an aerial ball in the box toward a charging Ousseni Bouda, whose left-footed strike beat goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair. Bouda almost had a second off a header but St. Clair made a spectacular save to keep the score level. The half ended 1-1.

MNUFC regained the lead in the 63rd minute when off a long throw-in, the Quakes cleared two point-blank attempts by Hlongwane in the box, but not a third, as the Loons forward's industriousness paid off for his second goal of the match. San Jose pushed for an equalizer but could not get one before time expired.

The Quakes will now head into the international break before resuming MLS regular season play on Saturday, Sept. 14, when they travel north of the Canadian border to face Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Kickoff from BC Place is set for 7:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as on local radio AM 810 The Spread (English) and AM 1370 La Kaliente (Spanish).

GAME NOTES

The Quakes move to 5-6-4 (21 GF, 26 GA) in the all-time series against Minnesota United FC and 3-3-2 at home (13 GF, 16 GA). Not counting the two clubs' clash in the 2020 MLS Is Back Tournament where San Jose was technically the home team but the match was held at a neutral site in Florida, tonight's loss snapped the Quakes' home unbeaten streak over MNUFC in San Jose at three games (1-0-2).

Forward Ousseni Bouda's 33rd-minute goal was his first of the MLS season and second in all competitions. His other goal was a May 7 game-winner over Oakland Roots SC in the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32.

Per the Apple TV telecast, Bouda was also the fastest player on the field tonight, reaching a top speed of 21.2 miles per hour.

Forward Amahl Pellegrino stayed hot, notching his second assist of the MLS season on Bouda's goal. The play also marked his 10th goal contribution across all competitions and fourth in as many total games.

Forward Cristian Espinoza extended his run of consecutive MLS regular-season games played to a current league-high of 102 with his start tonight (Oct. 2, 2021 - present). The streak is not only a Quakes record but the seventh-longest in MLS history. Luis Robles holds the league record with 183 straight appearances (Sept. 29, 2012 - May 12, 2018).

MATCH INFORMATION

San Jose Earthquakes 1-2 Minnesota United FC

Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 - PayPal Park; San Jose, Calif.

Weather: 68°F Clear

Attendance: 15,122

Match Officials:

Referee: Sergii Demianchuk

AR1: Stefan Tanaka-Freundt

AR2: Eduardo Jeff

4th Official: Tim Ford

VAR: Edvin Jurisevic

AVAR: Tom Supple

Scoring Summary:

MIN (0-1) - Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Robin Lod) 9'

SJ (1-1) - Ousseni Bouda (Amahl Pellegrino) 33'

MIN (1-2) - Bongokuhle Hlongwane (unassisted) 63'

Misconduct Summary:

MIN - Jefferson Diaz (caution) 79'

SJ - Carlos Gruezo (caution) 87'

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES: Daniel; Vítor Costa (Paul Marie 72'), Rodrigues, Daniel Munie, Benji Kikanović (Tanner Beason 77'); Carlos Gruezo, Jackson Yueill (C) (Niko Tsakiris 72'), Hernán López; Amahl Pellegrino (Jack Skahan 72'), Cristian Espinoza, Ousseni Bouda (Preston Judd 77').

Substitutes not used: William Yarbrough (GK), Alfredo Morales, Tommy Thompson, Oscar Verhoeven.

POSS.: 54.1%; SHOTS: 5; SOG: 2; CORNERS: 3; OFFSIDES: 1; SAVES: 4; FOULS: 7; xG: 1.1

MINNESOTA UNITED FC: Dayne St. Clair; Miguel Tapias, Michael Boxall (C), Jefferson Diaz; Joseph Rosales (DJ Taylor 71'), Robin Lod (Carlos Harvey 90+2'), Wil Trapp, Hassani Dotson; Kelvin Yeboah, San Bin Jeong (Tani Oluwaseyi 63'), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Devin Padelford 71').

Substitutes not used: Alec Smir (GK), Franco Fragapane, Matúš Kmet, Teemu Pukki, Samuel Shashoua.

POSS.: 45.9%; SHOTS: 13; SOG: 6; CORNERS: 8; OFFSIDES: 1; SAVES: 1; FOULS: 18; xG: 2.7

EARTHQUAKES INTERIM HEAD COACH IAN RUSSELL

On Ousseni Bouda's performance and return from his loan spell with Monterey Bay FC:

"I thought we didn't start great. It's good for [Ousseni] Bouda to get that goal. Bouda's been a really bright spot these last two games. I thought he played well in Salt Lake [City] and played well tonight. Glad he got rewarded. But again, we have to be consistent right from the start of the first whistle. We had some moments, but I think it wasn't our best game tonight."

"Bouda played two games with Monterey Bay, and in both games he did really well, scored a goal and was just a handful. He's a tough player to play against - he's strong, physical, wants to run, looks to running behind. We liked what we saw and we're going to look to get [Bouda] some minutes here. He's taken that and done really well."

On the lead-up to tonight's match:

"We had a really good week of training. The start of the half, or end of this first half, I thought we started getting control of the game and created some chances. We didn't capitalize, and they did. They had a long throw, they flicked it in and got it to go that way. It's just been trying to be consistent. I think over the last seven games, we've been pretty good in every game. This is a game that we could have tied at the end, so we're making progress, but it's frustrating to lose."

On Minnesota United FC's second goal:

"We scored, and they come back and capitalize on a long throw, a set piece, basically. So it's frustrating. But again, I felt like the players didn't quit. We tried to get that second goal. We almost did with [Daniel] Munie, actually who was really injured at the time. As long as we're fighting and trying to equalize late, that's all we can do."

On the team's continued improvement:

"It's been getting consistently better defensively. Starting with our front three pressing. We've been winning a lot of balls high at the field. We created turnovers against [Real] Salt Lake that led to two goals. It's about being consistently good at doing that, but just limiting chances. I think as the season has gone, we've gotten gradually better at that. So I'm happy with that."

EARTHQUAKES FORWARD OUSSENI BOUDA

On scoring the first-half equalizer:

"For me, I'm happy with the goal for sure. I thought I was going to get a second one. I think there is overall a lot of things in the game that I have to keep working on, trying to get better at. Link the game, do the running for the team and all of that. I look forward to keep progressing."

On tonight's game:

"I think we could have done better in this game; we could have won it. We could have started better. I think we weren't necessarily on the front foot to begin the game. That's what we need to correct and keep pushing. Obviously, not to concede off a long throw for example, to lose a game like that, especially when we work so hard to get back in the game and we are at home and towards the end, we know that we could grab a winner. I think we need to start better."

On returning from his brief loan stint with Monterey Bay FC:

"When I came back, it was right before Leagues Cup. Ian [Russell] told me that he was happy with what he saw at Monterey. It was a short time, but he recalled me back and was like, 'Keep pushing, work hard, then we'll see what happens because there might be opportunities.' I was excited to be back for sure."

On making the most of his opportunities on the field:

"For me, regardless of whether it's one minute or 90 minutes, this is what I love to do. This is my dream. I love playing for the Quakes. I just want to just give it my all, all of the time, because that's really all I can control. Whether I miss a chance, or whether I'm in for five minutes and maybe I don't touch the ball, just always control whatever you control. And I hope that I continue to do that, and then just keep my head down whether I'm scoring hat tricks in games or not, that's just the mentality I aspire to have."

