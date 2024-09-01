Columbus Crew Doubles-up on NYCFC, 4-2

September 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COLUMBUS - The Crew won 4-2 against New York City FC in tonight's home match at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio.

The Black & Gold have 49 points through their first 25 matches of the season, the most in Club history through that span.

Over the last 38 home matches across all competitions, the Black & Gold have won 25 and only lost two contests (11 draws), dating back to the 2023 season. The Crew have also only lost one of their past 24 MLS regular season home matches (16-1-7).

Tonight marks the 35th time the Crew have scored multiple goals in MLS play (21 in 2023; 12 in 2024) since Wilfried Nancy took the helm in 2023. It's tied with LA Galaxy for the most in the league over that stretch.

Columbus holds a league-best 24 goals allowed through 24 matches played, tied for the fewest goals allowed by the Crew though 25 matches in Club history.

The Crew were outpossessed with a 49.8 percentage of possession compared to New York City's 50.2 percentage in tonight's match, which ends 22 consecutive MLS matches recording more possession than their opponent.

Forward Diego Rossi scored the leveler for Columbus in the 17th of the match to reach 19 goals across all competitions with the Crew in 2024.

Rossi now has 10 goals and a personal-best 11 assists in MLS play this year. He became the fifth player in Club history with 10+ in both categories in a single season, joining Cucho Hernández (2023), Lucas Zelarayán (2022), Ethan Finlay (2015) and Jeff Cunningham (2001) as the only players to accomplish the feat.

Additionally, the forward reached 21 goal contributions in a season for the third time in his career. Rossi matched his 21 (12 goals, 9 assists) posted in 2018. His career-best is 23 (16 goals, 7 assists) in 2019.

The Uruguayan has 12 goals and 18 goal contributions in his past 13 matches.

Forward Christian Ramirez provided the assist to Rossi's score, his fifth in MLS play and seventh across all competitions this season.

Midfielder Max Arfsten scored the go-ahead goal for Columbus in the 58th of the match to improve to a career-high four goals in MLS action this season.

Arfsten has recorded four goal contributions in his last six appearances across all competitions.

Defender DeJuan Jones scored the game-winning goal for Columbus in the 90'+2' minute of the match.

Jones has now scored twice for the Black & Gold in his last six appearances across all competitions. He also scored the match-winning penalty during the Crew-NYCFC matchup during Leagues Cup.

Midfielder Alex Matan provided the assist for Jones' score, his second of the MLS season and fifth across all competitions.

Forward Jacen Russell-Rowe scored Columbus' fourth goal of the game in the 90'+10' minute of the match.

Russell-Rowe matched his career-best four goals that he set last season.

Tonight's attendance was a sell-out 20,618, marking the 29th consecutive MLS home match in which the Crew have sold out Lower.com Field. All 12 of the Black & Gold's MLS home matches have been sell-outs.

