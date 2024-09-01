Houston Dynamo FC Defeat LAFC 2-0 Behind Two Debut Goals
September 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
LOS ANGELES - Houston Dynamo FC defeated LAFC 2-0 on the road tonight behind debut MLS goals from forwards Ezequiel Ponce and Lawrence Ennali. Houston handed Los Angeles just their second home loss of the season and held them scoreless for the first time since March.
Tonight marked the fifth time this season that two players scored their first MLS goal in the same match for the same team. It also marked the fifth time in Dynamo history, with the last coming in March of last season when captain Héctor Herrera and forward Amine Bassi scored versus Austin FC.
Additionally, the Dynamo have only lost twice in their last 11 MLS matches, while finding the back of the net 24 times during that stretch.
Ponce scored his first MLS goal in the 28 th minute after a set piece delivery from Herrera eventually fell to the Argentinian at the back post for an easy tap-in. Ponce scored his first goal for the Dynamo versus LIGA MX side Deportivo Toluca FC during Leagues Cup.
Ennali also scored his first MLS goal in the 71 st minute after getting past the goalkeeper Hugo Lloris with a quick dribble to his right and guiding the ball into the back of the net to finish to attack.
Ennali was assisted by defender Franco Escobar, who played a brilliant ball to the German youngster.
Ponce had Houston's first shot on goal in the 20 th minute when the Argentine striker wrestled the ball of a LAFC defender and forced a diving save from goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.
Houston generated another dangerous chance minutes later when a string of passes ended at the feet of forward Aliyu Ibrahim, whose shot forced a fingertip save from Lloris in the top corner of his goal.
Ponce almost capitalized on another goal scoring opportunity in the 37 th minute after beating an LAFC defender in the air and heading the ball towards the bottom right corner, finding the hands of a diving Lloris.
Goalkeeper Steve Clark was called into action in the 49 th minute for his first save of the night following a direct freekick from Mateusz Bogusz. Minutes later, the Dynamo keeper stepped up again with a diving save from Ryan Hollingshead's shot. Clark finished the night with six saves and helped the Dynamo defense to its sixth clean sheet of the season.
Artur took his chances from outside the box in the 82 nd minute, but his dipping shot was corralled by Lloris.
The Dynamo turn around to face LAFC again on Saturday, September 7, at Shell Energy Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT.
---
LAFC (14-6-5, 47 pts.) 0-2 Houston Dynamo FC (11-8-7, 40 pts.)
MLS Regular Season - Game 26
BMO Stadium - Los Angeles, California
SCORING SUMMARY
TEAM
1H
2H
FT
LAFC
0
0
0
Houston Dynamo FC
1
1
2
HOU: Ezequiel Ponce 1 (Erik Sviatchenko 2) 28'
HOU: Lawrence Ennali 1 (Franco Escobar 2) 71'
LAFC: Hugo Lloris; Aaron Long, Maxime Chanot (Timothy Tillman 46'), Eddie Segura, Ryan Hollingshead, Lewis O'Brien (David Martinez 77') ; Ilie Sánchez (Eduard Atuesta 46'), Sergi Palencia (Omar Campos 67'), Dénis Bouanga; Mateusz Bogusz, Cristian Olivera (Olivier Giroud 67')
Unused substitutes: Thomas Hasal, Érik Dueñas, Eduard Atuesta, Kei Kamara, Nathan Ordaz
Total shots: 14 (Mateusz Bogusz 4); Shots on goal: 5 (3 players tied with 2); Fouls: 9 (Ryan Hollingshead and Lewis O'Brien tied with 2); Offside: 1 (Dénis Bouanga 1); Corner kicks: 3; Saves: 4 (Hugo Lloris)
Houston Dynamo FC: Steve Clark; Franco Escobar, Micael, Erik Sviatchenko, Griffin Dorsey, Artur; Héctor Herrera, Ibrahim Aliyu (Lawrence Ennali 71') (Latif Blessing 88'), Amine Bassi; Sebastian Kowalczyk (Adalberto Carrasquilla 70'), Ezequiel Ponce
Unused substitutes: Brad Smith, Ethan Bartlow, Sebastian Ferreira, Andrew Tarbell, Brooklyn Raines
Total shots: 16 (Ezequiel Ponce 5); Shots on goal: 6 (Ezequiel Ponce 3); Fouls: 14 (Ezequiel Ponce 5); Offside: 2 (Erik Sviatchenko and Latif Blessing tied with 1); Corner kicks: 5; Saves: 6 (Steve Clark)
DISCIPLINE:
HOU: Micael (caution; foul) 33'
HOU: Griffin Dorsey (caution; foul) 34'
LAFC: Dénis Bouanga (caution; foul) 36'
HOU: Héctor Herrera (caution; foul) 49'
HOU: Ezequiel Ponce (other) 53'
LAFC: Sergi Palencia (caution; foul) 55'
OFFICIALS:
Referee : Armando Villarreal
Assistant : Brooke Mayo
Assistant : Justin Howard
Fourth Official : JC Griggs
VAR: Younes Marrakchi
Weather: 75 degrees, clear skies
