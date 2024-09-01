Tim Ream Called up to U.S. Men's National Team Friendlies

September 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Charlotte FC defender Tim Ream has earned another well-deserved call-up to represent the U.S. Men's National Team (USMNT). Ream's selection marks a significant moment as it's the first roster post former head coach, Gregg Berhalter. The seasoned defender will bring his wealth of experience to the upcoming friendlies against Canada on September 7th and New Zealand on September 10th.

Ream, a veteran with 61 caps, has been a key figure for the USMNT, playing in the 2022 World Cup and helping the team win the 2023-2024 Gold Cup. As he aims for a spot on the 2026 World Cup roster, these matches provide him with an opportunity to solidify his place in the team. His call-up is a proud moment for Charlotte FC, reflecting Ream's continued importance at the international level.

Ream joins three other Charotte FC teammates in representing his national team this window with the others being Karol Świderski (Poland), Liel Abada (Israel), and Jere Uronen (Finland).

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from September 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.