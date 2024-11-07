Boston Fleet and PWHL Unveil New Jerseys for Upcoming 2024-25 Season, in Partnership with Bauer

November 7, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Boston Fleet News Release







BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet and the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) unveiled new jersey designs today for the 2024-25 season, featuring the team's new branding, launched in September. Bauer, the exclusive provider of all official game and replica home jerseys for the PWHL, offers players and fans the chance to wear their colors with pride.

Each jersey incorporates elements that embody the spirit of the team, all while supporting athletes on the ice with advanced materials and construction. Through a series of design sessions, unique elements such as stripe size, number style, and the crest were meticulously developed to enhance their identities. Crafted from breathable and durable fabrics, these jerseys are engineered to withstand intense physical play and offer a tailored fit for maximum mobility, comfort, and aesthetic appeal. The PWHL worked closely with Creative Agency Flower Shop in creating the jersey designs as part of the overall team brand identity work.

Our Boston Fleet jerseys are so much more than just a uniform, said Fleet Head Coach Courtney Kessel. These represent our commitment to excellence and the pride we take in playing for Boston. Every time we step onto the ice wearing these, we're not just representing ourselves-we're honoring our fans, our history, and our future.

Anchored by the team's signature B across the chest, the Fleet's home jersey features a deep green base, complemented by oceanic blue accents on the shoulders, sleeve stripes, and waist. The classic hockey design incorporates alternating bands of color, forming a wave-like pattern that evokes a strong connection to the sea. The numbers on Boston's jersey carry a unique wave motif inspired by the crest, further reinforcing its maritime heritage.

The new Fleet logo is the heart and soul of our new jerseys, said Fleet forward Alina Müller. It truly represents the city of Boston with its history on the water. The details with the stripes and waves on the logo and on the numbers are very smooth. I cannot wait to see our growing fan base repping all the merch as we continue to build an identity together.

Early access to purchase home replica jerseys is available now online exclusively at The Official PWHL Shop. Access at bauer.com, and in-store at key retailers begins Thursday, Nov. 14. Fleet home replica jerseys will be sold at all home games this season.

The Boston Fleet will officially open training camp on Tuesday, Nov. 12. Following a week of training in-market, the Fleet will travel to Montréal for Mini Camp at Verdun Auditorium. The Fleet will play two pre-season scrimmages, the first against the Montréal Victoire on Nov. 20 and the second against the Ottawa Charge on Nov. 21, both at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The 2024-25 Boston Fleet season schedule is available attached and online here. Season ticket packages, half-season ticket packages and single-game tickets are available now and can be purchased online here. To stay up to date on the latest ticketing information, fans can sign up for the official Boston Fleet newsletter, The Signal.

• Discuss this story on the Professional Women's Hockey League message board...





Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from November 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.