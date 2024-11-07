Toronto Sceptres and PWHL Unveil Official Uniforms, in Partnership with Bauer

November 7, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Toronto Sceptres News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Sceptres and Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) unveiled the highly anticipated uniform designs today, showcasing the Sceptres' official identity, which was introduced in September. Bauer, the exclusive provider of all official game and replica home jerseys for the PWHL, offers players and fans the chance to wear their colours with pride.

Each jersey incorporates elements that embody the spirit of the team, all while supporting athletes on the ice with advanced materials and construction. Through a series of design sessions, unique elements such as stripe size, number style, and the crest were meticulously developed to enhance their identities. Crafted from breathable and durable fabrics, these jerseys are engineered to withstand intense physical play and offer a tailored fit for maximum mobility, comfort, and aesthetic appeal. The PWHL worked closely with Creative Agency Flower Shop in creating the jersey designs as part of the overall team brand identity work.

"We are very excited to play in jerseys that are unique to our team's identity this season," shares General Manager Gina Kingsbury. "We love how they look and are looking forward to seeing them in action under the bright lights of Coca-Cola Coliseum."

The Sceptres' home jersey reflects a modern, confident Toronto, with a rich blue base that captures the city's leadership and pride. Navy paneling along the sleeves and waist brings depth and contrast, while clean, precise yellow lines and a matching collar add sharp, dynamic details. The striking gold and yellow of the team crest stands out, creating a look with bold presence, embodying the energy and spirit of Toronto fans. Custom numbers nod to the Sceptres' crest design.

"I was so excited when I first saw the jersey design! Our new colors are so sharp and the logo looks incredible on the jerseys," says defender Kali Flanagan. "I feel so privileged to get to represent Toronto this season and to have the opportunity to wear the first-ever Sceptres jersey. I can't wait to see our amazing Toronto fans rocking our new look this season!"

Early access to purchase home replica jerseys is available now online exclusively at The Official PWHL Shop. Access at bauer.com, and in-store at key retailers, including Canadian Tire, Sport Chek, and Pro Hockey Life, begins Thursday, Nov. 14. Sceptres home replica jerseys will be on sale at all home games this season.

Fans will see these jerseys in action for the first time on Nov. 30, 2024, when the PWHL officially begins Season Two in Toronto as the Sceptres take on the visiting Boston Fleet at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Limited tickets for single games this season remain.

