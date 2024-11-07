New York Sirens and PWHL Unveil Official Uniforms, in Partnership with Bauer

November 7, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

NEW YORK - The New York Sirens and the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) unveiled the team's highly anticipated uniforms for the 2024-25 season today. These fresh designs bring a heightened sense of identity, energy, and anticipation, setting the stage for an electrifying season ahead. Bauer, the exclusive provider of all official game and replica home jerseys for the PWHL, offers players and fans the chance to wear their colours with pride.

Each jersey incorporates elements that embody the spirit of the team, all while supporting athletes on the ice with advanced materials and construction. Through a series of design sessions, unique elements such as stripe size, number style, and the crest were meticulously developed to enhance their identities. Crafted from breathable and durable fabrics, these jerseys are engineered to withstand intense physical play and offer a tailored fit for maximum mobility, comfort, and aesthetic appeal. The PWHL worked closely with Creative Agency Flower Shop in creating the jersey designs as part of the overall team brand identity work.

Our new jerseys turned out amazing and I think the first thing that stood out to me was our color combination-- I love that teal is still our color with an extra hint of orange, said Sirens defender Ella Shelton. With the bold design of the NY I feel engulfed in the energy of New York. It just makes me grateful to have Bauer's continuous support and commitment as an athlete and in the PWHL. I'm excited for a new season with a new look.

The New York Sirens jerseys are inspired by the hexagonal shape of the team crest. The Sirens' home jersey captures the spirit of New York's multifaceted energy. Angular sleeve stripes, echoing the crest's geometric form, combine the city's signature navy, orange, and grey hues, creating a striking, modern motif. The lower waist reflects the same hexagonal pattern, grounding the design in New York's intense and dynamic identity. The numbers on New York's jersey feature linework inspired by sound vibrations, echoing the city's constant hum and buzz.

With our colors, name, and logo already set, today's jersey unveiling completes the vision and gives New York a look that's all about pride and quality, said Sirens General Manager Pascal Daoust. This moment is for our fans, players, and organization-a testament to our commitment to excellence and identity. We couldn't be prouder of the unique style we're bringing to the league and our supporters.

Early access to purchase home replica jerseys is available now online exclusively at The Official PWHL Shop. Access at bauer.com, and in-store at key retailers begins Thursday, Nov. 14. Sirens home replica jerseys will be on sale at all home games this season.

Fans will see these jerseys in action for the first time on Sunday, Dec. 1 when the Sirens officially begin Season Two against the Minnesota Frost at Xcel Energy Center. The Sirens home opener at Prudential Center takes place on Wednesday, Dec. 18 against the Toronto Sceptres. Season Ticket Memberships, Half Season Ticket Packages, Mini Packs, and Single-Game Tickets are available online.

