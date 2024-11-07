PWHL Unveils Official Uniforms for All Six Teams, in Partnership with Bauer

November 7, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) unveiled the highly anticipated uniform designs for its six teams today, marking an exciting new chapter as the league heads into Season Two with jerseys that embody each team's unique identity. Bauer, the exclusive provider of all official game and replica home jerseys for the PWHL, offers players and fans the chance to wear their colors with pride.

Each jersey incorporates elements that embody the spirit of the team, all while supporting athletes on the ice with advanced materials and construction. Through a series of design sessions, unique elements such as stripe size, number style, and the crest were meticulously developed to enhance their identities. Crafted from breathable and durable fabrics, these jerseys are engineered to withstand intense physical play and offer a tailored fit for maximum mobility, comfort, and aesthetic appeal. The PWHL worked closely with Creative Agency Flower Shop in creating the jersey designs as part of the overall team brand identity work.

The Designs

BOSTON FLEET

Anchored by the team's signature "B" across the chest, the Fleet's home jersey features a deep green base, complemented by oceanic blue accents on the shoulders, sleeve stripes, and waist. The classic hockey design incorporates alternating bands of color, forming a wave-like pattern that evokes a strong connection to the sea. The numbers on Boston's jersey carry a unique wave motif inspired by the crest, further reinforcing its maritime heritage.

MINNESOTA FROST

The Frost's home jersey embraces the chill with a deep purple base that channels the spirit of Minnesota winters. White accents on the shoulders, arms, and waist add a crisp, icy contrast, capturing the sharpness of the frozen landscape. Light purple details introduce a modern touch, blending seamlessly to create a layered, frosted look that embodies both the intensity and elegance of the Frost on the ice. The jersey numbers feature a motif inspired by the shape of the team's crest, bringing a distinct edge to the design.

MONTRÉAL VICTOIRE

Anchored by the burgundy base, the Victoire's home jersey reflects Montréal's timeless elegance and strength. The navy shoulders and dynamic sleeve design draw inspiration from the angular lines of the team's crest, adding a sense of movement and precision. A bright blue stripe accents the overall design, providing a vivid contrast while maintaining a classic style that honors the heritage of both the city and team. The jersey numbers are adorned with a Fleur-de-lys motif, reinforcing Montréal's cultural pride.

NEW YORK SIRENS

Inspired by the hexagonal shape of their team crest, the Sirens' home jersey captures the spirit of New York's multifaceted energy. Angular sleeve stripes, echoing the crest's geometric form, combine the city's signature navy, orange, and grey hues, creating a striking, modern motif. The lower waist reflects the same hexagonal pattern, grounding the design in New York's intense and dynamic identity. The numbers on New York's jersey feature linework inspired by sound vibrations, echoing the city's constant hum and buzz.

OTTAWA CHARGE

The Charge's home jersey energizes the ice with its vibrant red base, embodying Ottawa's unyielding drive. Dark and light grey bands run across the sleeves and waist, adding depth and a sense of momentum, while a bold pop of electric yellow pulses through the design. The overall look captures the energy and intensity that defines the Charge's fierce presence on the ice. Custom numbers on the jersey incorporate small electrical charges, adding a spark to the back of the jersey.

TORONTO SCEPTRES

The Sceptres' home jersey reflects a modern, confident Toronto, with a rich blue base that captures the city's leadership and pride. Navy paneling along the sleeves and waist brings depth and contrast, while clean, precise yellow lines and a matching collar add sharp, dynamic details. The striking gold and yellow of the team crest stands out, creating a look with bold presence, embodying the energy and spirit of Toronto fans. Custom numbers nod to the Sceptres' crest design.

Imagery of all six uniforms is available here. Early access to purchase home replica jerseys is available now online exclusively at The Official PWHL Shop. Access at bauer.com, and in-store at key retailers, including Canadian Tire, Sport Chek and Pro Hockey Life, begins Thursday, Nov. 14. Home replica jerseys will be on sale at teams' home games this season.

The process was led by PWHL Vice President of Brand and Marketing Kanan Bhatt-Shah.

Fans will see these jerseys in action for the first time on Nov. 30, 2024 when the PWHL officially begins Season Two.

Quotes

"Players and fans alike have been waiting for this moment and we couldn't be happier with the six unique looks each team will don moving forward," said Amy Scheer, PWHL Senior Vice President of Business Operations. "These jerseys mark the latest evolution in our league's history, and we can't wait to see them showcased both on the ice and in the stands."

"We're proud to be the official game and replica jersey partner for the PWHL, as a next step in our long-standing commitment to girls and women's hockey," said Mary-Kay Messier, VP Global Marketing, Bauer Hockey. "We are honored to celebrate the players, outfitting them with authentic on-ice jerseys. We are equally excited to celebrate the fans, providing premium-crafted replica jerseys so they can show their passion and support for their favorite PWHL team. I can't wait for the puck to drop on November 30 to see players and fans unite in team colors."

"Working alongside the team at Bauer, we put thought behind every color, every stitch, every fabric choice - every element- to ensure these uniforms are of the highest quality," said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations. "From the design process to final production, we aimed to create uniforms that not only reflect the spirit of each team but also deliver top-tier performance and comfort for our athletes."

