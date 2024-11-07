Ottawa Charge and PWHL Unveil Official Uniforms for 2024-25 Season, in Partnership with Bauer

November 7, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

OTTAWA, ON - The Ottawa Charge and Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) unveiled the highly-anticipated uniform designs today, marking an exciting new chapter as the league heads into Season Two with jerseys that embody each team's unique identity. Bauer, the exclusive provider of all official game and replica home jerseys for the PWHL, offers players and fans the chance to wear their colours with pride.

Each jersey incorporates elements that embody the spirit of the team, all while supporting athletes on the ice with advanced materials and construction. Through a series of design sessions, unique elements such as stripe size, number style, and the crest were meticulously developed to enhance their identities. Crafted from breathable and durable fabrics, these jerseys are engineered to withstand intense physical play and offer a tailored fit for maximum mobility, comfort, and aesthetic appeal. The PWHL worked closely with Creative Agency Flower Shop in creating the jersey designs as part of the overall team brand identity work.

I love our new jerseys, said Charge defender Ashton Bell. I feel like they are classic, simple but sharp jerseys. I love the numbering on the back--it has the Charge's stripes. It's a nice detail adapted to the spirit of our team.

The Ottawa Charge's home jersey energizes the ice with its vibrant red base, embodying Ottawa's unyielding drive. Dark and light grey bands run across the sleeves and waist, adding depth and a sense of momentum, while a bold pop of electric yellow pulses through the design. The overall look captures the energy and intensity that defines the Charge's fierce presence on the ice. Custom numbers on the jersey incorporate small electrical charges, adding a spark to the back of the jersey.

Charge captain Brianne Jenner is also a fan of her new colours. I really like the tones of grey and how the logo pops out in the front of the jersey. I think the fans are going to love them.

Imagery of the uniform is available here. Early access to purchase home replica jerseys is available now online exclusively at The Official PWHL Shop. Access at bauer.com, and in-store at key retailers, including Canadian Tire, Sport Chek, and Pro Hockey Life, begins Thursday, Nov. 14. Charge home replica jerseys will be on sale at all home games this season.

Fans will see these jerseys in action for the first time on Saturday, Nov. 30 when the PWHL officially begins Season Two, as the Charge take on the Montréal Victoire at Place Bell. The Charge will play its first home game of the season at TD Place on Tuesday, Dec. 3 against the Toronto Sceptres. Charge Season Ticket Memberships and Half Season Ticket Packages are on sale now and can be purchased online here. Single game tickets are available.

