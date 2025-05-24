Charge's Jincy Roese Activated from LTIR
May 24, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)
Ottawa Charge News Release
ST PAUL, MN - The Ottawa Charge today announced the activation of Jincy Roese from long-term injured reserve (LTIR) ahead of Game 3 of the PWHL Finals in Minnesota. The American defender has been out of the lineup since the beginning of the playoffs.
Roese sustained an upper-body injury in the final game of the regular season against the Toronto Sceptres and had been placed on LTIR retroactive to May 3. Prior to injury, the 28-year-old Missouri native led Charge defenders with 14 points (3G, 11A) in 27 games this season.
In a corresponding roster move, the Charge have designated defender Sam Isbell to the team's Reserve Player list.
The best-of-five series for the Walter Cup between the Charge and Frost is tied 1-1. Today's puck drop is 5 p.m. ET at Xcel Energy Center.
