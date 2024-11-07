Minnesota Frost Unveil Jerseys

November 7, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Minnesota Frost News Release







SAINT PAUL, MN - The Minnesota Frost and the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) unveiled their highly anticipated uniform design today, marking an exciting new chapter as the league heads into Season Two. Bauer, the exclusive provider of all official game and replica home jerseys for the PWHL, offers players and fans the chance to wear their colors with pride.

Each jersey incorporates elements that embody the spirit of the team, all while supporting athletes on the ice with advanced materials and construction. Through a series of design sessions, unique elements such as stripe size, number style, and the crest were meticulously developed to enhance their identities. Crafted from breathable and durable fabrics, these jerseys are engineered to withstand intense physical play and offer a tailored fit for maximum mobility, comfort, and aesthetic appeal. The PWHL worked closely with Creative Agency Flower Shop in creating the jersey designs as part of the overall team brand identity work.

"The logo and colors are fierce, bold, and fun, which are three words I would use to describe the team, ¬Â said Captain Kendall Coyne Schofield. "I am really excited for the Minnesota Frost to become a household name in the world of professional sports. ¬Â

The Frost's home jersey embraces the chill with a deep purple base that channels the spirit of Minnesota winters. White accents on the shoulders, arms, and waist add a crisp, icy contrast, capturing the sharpness of the frozen landscape. Light purple details introduce a modern touch, blending seamlessly to create a layered, frosted look that embodies both the intensity and elegance of the Frost on the ice. The jersey numbers feature a motif inspired by the shape of the team's crest, bringing a distinct edge to the design.

"It is exciting to see the league take another step forward and give each of our teams an identity, ¬Â said Head Coach Ken Klee. "I love the color scheme and the sharp edges that reflect the attitude you need to succeed on the ice. I can't wait to see those uniforms in front of our great fans this season. ¬Â

Early access to purchase home replica jerseys is available now online exclusively at The Official PWHL Shop. Access at bauer.com, and in-store at key retailers begins Thursday, Nov. 14. Frost home replica jerseys will be on sale at all home games this season.

For an early look at the Frost jerseys, tune-in to Wild Live Pregame on the FanDuel Sports Network tonight at 9:00 p.m CST. Frost players Lee Stecklein and Maddie Rooney will appear in-studio and in-uniform ahead of the Wild's matchup with the San Jose Sharks.

Fans will see the jerseys in action for the first time on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 5:00 p.m. CST at Xcel Energy Center when the Frost host the New York Sirens in their regular season opener. Single Game tickets and Season Ticket Packages are available at the Minnesota Frost Website.

