Montréal Victoire and PWHL Unveil New Uniforms, in Parnership with Bauer

November 7, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Montreal Victoire News Release







MONTRÉAL, QC - The Montréal Victoire and Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) unveiled new uniforms on Thursday, with the start of the 2024-25 season approaching. The highly anticipated announcement follows the exciting league-wide launch of new names and logos in September. Bauer, the exclusive provider of all official game and replica home jerseys for the PWHL, offers players and fans the chance to wear their colours with pride.

I absolutely love our new jerseys with the Montréal Victoire logo! The cream and maroon from our historic first season are still dominant, but the addition of the navy and light blue are a fitting touch and a nod to our Québec roots. The fleur-de-lis inside the number and the M hidden in the wings of the logo are sharp details that we can all rally around, said Montréal Victoire alternate captain Laura Stacey.

We, as players cannot wait to wear these jerseys together for the first time, but more importantly see them unite our city and our fans as they are proudly worn both near and far, she added.

Anchored by the burgundy base, the Victoire's home jersey reflects Montréal's timeless elegance and strength. The navy shoulders and dynamic sleeve design draw inspiration from the angular lines of the team's crest, adding a sense of movement and precision. A bright blue stripe accents the overall design, providing a vivid contrast while maintaining a classic style that honours the heritage of both the city, the team and the province. The jersey numbers are adorned with a Fleur-de-lys motif, reinforcing Montréal's cultural pride.

Montréal remains the only team in the PWHL to don a cream-coloured jersey for road games.

Fans will see these jerseys in action for the first time on Nov. 30, 2024 when the Victoire officially kicks off Season Two at Place Bell at 5:00 PM, against the Ottawa Charge. Individual tickets for all home games are available.

