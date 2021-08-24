Boomers Suspended in 3rd
August 24, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Schaumburg Boomers News Release
The Schaumburg Boomers and Gateway Grizzlies were suspended due to weather in the top of the third with Gateway holding a 2-1 lead. The two teams will complete the suspended game on Wednesday at 4:30pm before playing a seven-inning contest on another All You Can Eat Wednesday featuring all-you-can-eat hot dogs, peanuts and popcorn for just $10.
