Wild Things Win, Strecker Becomes Saves King

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things won against the Tri-City ValleyCats tonight 5-2 with the help of superior plays from Grant Heyman and Nick Ward. In the win, Zach Strecker earned his 19th save of the season and the 71st of his career, breaking the tie achieved Sunday with Eric Massingham and making Strecker the new Frontier League saves king.

Daren Osby was the starting pitcher for the Wild Things. He was able to hold the ValleyCats from scoring until the top of the third. The ValleyCats scored the first run of the game when Connor Lien hit a triple, plating Nelson Molina. In the same inning, Daniel Kreuzer hit an RBI groundout allowing for Lien to score, bringing the game to 2-0.

The Wild Things followed behind by also scoring their first run in the third inning. With the bases loaded, Grant Heyman hit in Nick Ward with a ground ball, putting the Wild Things on the scoreboard.

During the bottom of the sixth inning with Heyman on base and Trevor Casanova at-bat, Casanova hit a double, scoring Heyman. That tied the game at two apiece.

Heyman won the game for the Wild Things while at bat during the bottom of the seventh inning. He slammed a home run to the right-center allowing for three to score and giving the Wild Things a 5-2 lead.

Nick Ward had two double plays while at shortstop. Both these plays were inning-ending and prevented the ValleyCats from scoring. Zach Strecker allowed two hits but got a double play to end it, 1-6-3, giving him the historic save and Ben Vicini's seventh win of the season. He's now 7-0.

