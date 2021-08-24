Evansville Otters Sign and Bring Back Infielder Josh Allen

August 24, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Evansville Otters News Release









Evansville Otters infielder Josh Allen

(Evansville Otters) Evansville Otters infielder Josh Allen(Evansville Otters)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters have signed infielder Josh Allen to make his return to the club and at Bosse Field in 2021.

Allen previously played for the Otters from 2014-17 and has since played for the St. Paul Saints when they were a member of the American Association, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies of the New York Mets organization in 2018 at the Double-A level, and the Kane County Cougars of the American Association earlier this year.

"We are looking forward to seeing Josh back in an Otter uniform," Otters manager Andy McCauley said.

"Hopefully, he can help us down the stretch for a playoff berth and our goal of another Frontier League championship."

Allen, a Fort Meade, Fla. native, returns to the franchise as the all-time leader in triples (19), stolen bases (76) and hit by pitches (51).

He is second in several other career statistical categories; including games played (347), at-bats (1,222), hits (374), doubles (70), RBIs (171), runs (261) and total bases (596).

Allen is third in career home runs and walks with 38 and 191, respectively.

His best season in Evansville came in 2016 when he set a single-season franchise record with a .354 batting average in earning the Frontier League Most Valuable Player award. He also set the season record for doubles that year, finishing with 34.

With Allen, Evansville made the playoffs three times and won the 2016 Frontier League title.

A Frontier League All-Star selection in 2014, 2016 and 2017, Allen joined the Otters in 2014 after playing collegiately at the University of West Florida.

Allen was a member of St. Paul's 2019 American Association championship squad.

Previously this year with Kane County, Allen batted .283 with 12 home runs and 45 RBIs.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 24, 2021

Evansville Otters Sign and Bring Back Infielder Josh Allen - Evansville Otters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.