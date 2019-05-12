Boomers Fall in Rubber Game at Gateway

May 12, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Schaumburg Boomers News Release





SAUGET, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers, presented by Wintrust Community Banks, dropped a 4-1 decision to the Gateway Grizzlie in the finale of the season opening series.

Gateway jumped in front in the bottom of the first on a two-run homer from Shawon Sunston, Jr. and led the entire game, adding two more in the third. Schaumburg struggled against the Gateway starter for a second consecutive night as the top pick in the Frontier League Draft, Reign Letkeman allowed just one hit in six innings and struck out the first four batters he faced. Quincy Nieporte accounted for the only Schaumburg run with a solo homer in the seventh, the first of the year.

Aaron Rozek suffered the loss on the mound, working three innings in his debut. Erik Martinez, Joe Dougherty, Christian Aragon and Jack Finnegan combined to throw five blank innings with Martinez worked three. The Boomers were limited to just three hits in the defeat.

The Boomers take Monday off before opening the home schedule on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. on a busy night against the Washington Wild Things. RHP Jack Landwehr is slated to make his Schaumburg debut. The game will feature plenty of fun to set the stage for another strong summer at Boomers Stadium. Among the highlights are $1 hot dogs, postgame fireworks, a plate disc giveaway and a magnet schedule giveaway. Visit boomersbaseball.com for tickets or call 847-461-3695.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.