Rascals Shutout Wild Things 4-0 for Series Win

May 12, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - River City Rascals News Release





O'FALLON, Mo. - Another night, another shutout victory for the River City Rascals. The Rascals held the Washington Wild Things scoreless for the second consecutive game on Sunday at CarShield Field, this time 4-0, to earn the 3-1 series victory. Rascals pitching has now combined to throw 25 straight scoreless innings--having not allowed a run since the second inning of Friday's 3-2 win.

After Trevor Achenbach led-off the bottom of the third inning with a triple, Kameron Esthay knocked him home on a single to make it 1-0. It was the only run the Rascals would need, though Artemis Kadkhodaian provided a bit of insurance with his three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth.

Dalton Roach (1-0) earned the win in his season debut, allowing just two hits in five innings with five strikeouts. Kyle Fimbrez, Anthony Baleto and Jackson Sigman combined for four shutout innings out of the Rascals bullpen. The Wild Things recorded six hits on the night.

Nick Wegmann (0-1) took the loss, allowing three runs in 5 1/3 innings with four walks and three strikeouts for Washington.

The Rascals (2-1) are off Monday and Tuesday, and resume play in Florence, Ky. on Wednesday for a doubleheader against the Florence Freedom from UC Health Stadium, scheduled to begin at 4:35 CDT. Southpaw Alex Winkelman is expected to get the ball in the opener.

