Washington Shutout for Second-Straight Night, Loses Opening Series

May 12, 2019





O'FALLON, Mo. - The Wild Things were shutout for the second straight night, falling in the finale of the series at River City 4-0. JJ Fernandez and Wander Franco both had multi-hit games in the loss.

River City scored first in the bottom of the third, plating a run on an RBI single in the third by Kameron Esthay, who drove in six runs during the series. The Rascals then extended the lead with a three-run homer by shortstop Artemis Kadkhodaian in the fifth.

Despite multi-hit games from Fernandez and Franco, the Wild Things were unable to plate a run for the second straight night, and have now not scored in 25.2 innings since Friday's two-run second inning.

Nick Wegmann took the loss after walking four and allowing five hits in 4.1 innings. He gave up three runs, two of which scored on the Kadkhodaian home run that came off reliever BJ Sabol. James Meeker and Zach Strecker worked scoreless innings in the seventh and eighth, respectively.

Washington will now turn its attention to a three-game road series at the Schaumburg Boomers that will get underway Tuesday night when Carter Johnson takes the mound against Boomers' right hander Jack Landwehr. First pitch is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.

