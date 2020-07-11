Bombers Claim 3rd Straight Win

Bryan / College Station, TX - The Brazos Valley Bombers took care of the Acadiana Cane Cutters tonight, 6-2, to win game two of the series. The Bombers have now won all three series to start the season.

Similar to last night, the leadoff hitter for the Cane Cutters, Trace Henry, crossed the plate in the first inning to give Acadiana the early lead. The Bombers leveled it in the 2nd courtesy of an Adam Bland sacrifice fly to score Bryce Blaum from third. The Cane Cutters found themselves with the bases loaded and one out in the 3rd, but were only able to score one runner thanks to a 6-4-3 double play ball from Logan Teske. Brazos Valley took the lead for the first time in the 4th with RBI's from Kelby Weyler and Taylor Smith. An RBI triple from Smith followed by an RBI single from Wesley Faison in the 8th capped off the scoring for the Bombers.

The Bombers' pitching held the Cane Cutters to just four hits. Logan Teske was credited with the win after going 2.2 innings without an earned run, allowing just one hit and no walks. Zach Poe, Luke Baley and Logan Bell followed, each with a scoreless inning of work. Jack Brinley only needed 10 pitches to close the game as he retired the side in order in the 9th to seal the win.

The Bombers combined for a season-high 15 hits. Taylor Smith took home player of the game, going 3-4 with two RBI's and a walk, bumping his average just above .300 for the season. Weyler had his 6th multi-hit game of the season, extending his hitting streak to five games. Bryce Blaum notched two more hits and is now 5-8 through two games. Tatrow also had a great game, collecting three hits and an RBI.

The Bombers will play game three against the Acadiana Cane Cutters tomorrow, July 12th, at 7:05 PM. Gates open at 6:00.

