Bombers Shut Out Seguin to Earn Series Sweep

July 24, 2024 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Bryan/College Station, TX - The Brazos Valley Bombers defeated the Seguin River Monsters by a score of 4-0, earning their third shutout victory of the summer.

In the bottom of the first, the Bombers scored on a throwing error from Seguin catcher Chris Bernal to make it 1-0. They would later tack on another run in the fourth thanks to another throwing error making it 2-0 Bombers after four innings.

The Bombers were led on the mound by lefty Micky Scheetz who tossed six scoreless innings while only allowing three hits and striking out nine River Monsters.

The Bombers added insurance in the seventh thanks to a wild pitch and added another run in the 8th on an RBI groundout from Trey Walker to make the score 4-0 Bombers which would be the final result.

The Bombers also saw good bullpen performances from newcomer Cole Rodriguez and southpaw John Anders who only allowed one hit in three innings of work out of the pen.

The Bombers return home tomorrow night for the first of six games in a row against the Victoria Generals. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM. For tickets, visit bvbombers.com.

